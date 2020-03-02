James A. Lembke James A. Lembke, 96, of Neche, North Dakota, passed away March 1,2020, at the Pembina County Memorial Hospital in Cavalier, North Dakota. Services pending at Askew Funeral Home, Cavalier.

