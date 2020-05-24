Lembke, James

James A. Lembke James A. Lembke, 96, of Neche, North Dakota, passed away quietly on March 1, 2020, at the Pembina County Memorial Hospital, Cavalier, North Dakota, after a brief illness. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, Neche. Social distancing will be required and wearing of a mask in recommended. The funeral will the streamed on the Askew Funeral Homes facebook page. He is survived by his sons: Robert Lembke, Evanston, Illinois; and David (Colleen) Lembke, North Platte; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers. Online obituary and guestbook is at askewfuneralhome.com.

