James A. Lembke James A. Lembke, 96, of Neche, North Dakota, passed away quietly on March 1, 2020, at the Pembina County Memorial Hospital, Cavalier, North Dakota, after a brief illness. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Christ Lutheran Church, Neche. Social distancing will be required and wearing of a mask in recommended. The funeral will the streamed on the Askew Funeral Homes facebook page. He is survived by his sons: Robert Lembke, Evanston, Illinois; and David (Colleen) Lembke, North Platte; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three brothers. Online obituary and guestbook is at askewfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.