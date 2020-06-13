Robert James Lembke, 71, formerly of Neche, North Dakota, passed away on June 4, 2020, at his home in Evanston, Illinois. Robert was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Grafton, North Dakota, to James and Dorothy (Menke) Lembke. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, David (Colleen) of North Platte; and three nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be shared at askewfuneralhome.com. Burial of Robert's cremains will take place at a later date in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Neche, North Dakota.

