Pastor Karl Lent, 71, of Lincoln, passed away March 4, 2020. He was born in Benicia, California, and moved to Napa where he graduated from Napa High School. He graduated from junior college in Napa and from Sacramento State University. Karl went to seminary at Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. He graduated in 1974 and moved to Fairbury for an intern year, then came back to Davenport, Shickley, Bruning and Ong for three years. He moved to North Platte where he served as Associate Pastor for a year and met Katherine, who was the church secretary. They married in May 1978, and a month later moved to the Eustis and Farnam area. They then served Callaway, Morning Star, Imperial, Lamar, Sidney, Fairbury, Hershey, Sutherland, Ashland, Rising City, Shelby, Dewitt and Pickerel. Karl retired in 2011 and served Plymouth and Daykin part-time and finally retired full-time in 2017. They moved to Lincoln and began worshipping at First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Katherine; and nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at bmlfh.com. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at First United Methodist Church, 2723 N 50th St., Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.