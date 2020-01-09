Leota M. Brosseau, 93, of Thornton, Colorado, formerly of North Platte died Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Colorado.
Leota is survived by her children, Niesa (Toby) Thomsen and Mike (Pam) Brosseau, both of North Platte, and Robert Brosseau and Cheryl Perry, both of Colorado, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established.
Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be at a later date.
