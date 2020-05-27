Leslie, Anita (Morse)

Anita "Morse" Leslie, age 55, passed away in Las Cruces, New Mexico on May 9, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1964, in Imperial to Lee and Myrth Morse. After a cardiac arrest on May 5, she was hospitalized and in a coma until she passed peacefully, surrounded by family. She had fought the final war with pain and Jesus led her to heaven where there is no more pain. Until we meet again in heaven, we will cherish our memories and miss her smile and sweetness every day. She is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Amanda (Aaron) Kopp and daughter Vera, Adam (Jirah) Leslie and children, Aubrey and Noah, and Amy Leslie; siblings Rex (Karen) Morse, Debra Morse, and Scott (J'Deb) Morse; parents, Lee and Myrth. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Colorado.
