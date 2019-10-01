Leslie Erin Dailey, 38, of Axtell, formerly of North Platte, passed into Heaven peacefully with her dad, mom and brother holding her. Leslie passed on Sept. 27, 2019, from where she lived for the last 17 years — Mosaic at Bethphage Village in Axtell.
Leslie was born to Dennis and Sandy (Thompson) Dailey in North Platte on April 11, 1981. From the very beginning of her life, the road in front of her was difficult — right to the end. She was afflicted from birth with Juberg Hayward Syndrome and all of the problems associated with it. Time and time again, Leslie proved the medical world wrong when they suggested what her lifespan might be. And that is because she was defiant, strong-willed, determined and she never stopped fighting through all of her maladies and illnesses. She never gave up, ever! Everyone that ever knew Leslie recognized that quality in her. She was forever young in her heart and in her appearance! Leslie received her early, and excellent, education from the ESU Units of North Platte and Ogallala. She also received incredible and outstanding training and education from Foothills Gateway in Fort Collins, Colorado. A very special thanks, also, to Kathy Hardy with Chappell Schools. Even with her physical and mental limitations, Leslie graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 2000.
Leslie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dean Dailey; grandparents, Ron and Beverly Thompson; and an uncle, Doug Thompson.
Leslie leaves behind to cherish her life and memory, her mother, Sandy Thompson Dailey and her brother, Ryan Dailey, both of Oshkosh; her dad and stepmother, Dennis and Connie Dailey of North Platte; grandmother, Delores Dailey of North Platte; stepbrother, Brad Daily of Omaha; stepsister, Julie Daily of Cozad; and numerous loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mosaic at Bethphage Village in Axtell. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
A celebration of Leslie’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Leslie’s final resting place will be at the North Platte Cemetery. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2. Another celebration will take place, for all of Leslie’s Mosaic friends, at the Chapel on the Bethphage campus in Axtell at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.