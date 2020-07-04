Norman 'Dale' Licking Norman "Dale" Licking, 72, went home to the arms of Jesus on July 1, 2020. Dale was born Dec. 28, 1947, at Broken Bow, to Norman L. Licking and Mary (Spellbrink) Licking. Dale was born while his dad was working for Ed Rodewald. He attended County School No. 16, a mile and a half from his home, until it closed then attended No. 4 in Thedford starting in the seventh grade. Dale graduated from Thedford in 1966 and played football all of grade school and high school. At 240 pounds he was noticed for his football skills. He attended Denver Automotive for one year, then came home and worked at Thedford Sale Barn and Larson Hardware and Lumber Yard, where he was well known for handling 100-pound bags. Dale worked for Aunt Ida when his Uncle Vern died in 1970. He worked for Jim Drink Walter at Brownlee, then came home to work for his dad and the sale barn. In 1979, he went to work for Kahoo's in Tryon and he met his future wife Vivian I. (Bierma) Licking on July 17, 1982. Dale later worked for Hazel Hassi, Linda Kemp, Don Opplinger and Underground Cable Specialists. During the '70s, Dale was a member of the Licking wild horse team. He was one of the first Nebraskan's to wild horse race at Cheyenne Frontier Days. He was an outstanding mugger on the team, once he got a hand on the horse, the horse gave up. It was like tying a horse to a REA pole. Dale's biggest joys were riding his horses and doing his haying. In 1983, Dale and Vivian bought their home in Tryon and lived there at the present time. Dale was a member of the McPherson County Volunteer Fire Department for many years until his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Lawrence and Audrey Bierma; and grandson, Dowe Bellew. Dale is survived by his wife, Vivian of Tryon; sons, CL (Amy) Bellew of Hershey, Shawn (Fianc�e Rhonda) Bellew of Tryon, Beau C. Licking of Wauneta; grandchildren, Kyle Joseph Bellew, Audrey Ann Bellew, Shawn David Bellew II, Terry Layne Bellew; siblings, Mary "Sis" (Earl) Feyerherm of Norfolk, Don (Linda) Licking of North Platte, Dennis (Karen) Licking of Tryon, Richard (Tanna) Licking of Seneca, Barbara (Dave) Praeuner of Battle Creek. Memorials are suggested in Dale's name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Ringgold Free Methodist Church with the Rev. John Parsons officiating. Casual dress is requested. Services will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
