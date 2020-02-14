Lila Blevins, 89

of Carol Stream, Illinois, died Feb. 11, 2020, at Belmont Village Senior Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Presbyterian Church in Stapleton. Burial will follow at Loup Valley Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

