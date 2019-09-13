Lillian Evelyn Parsons, 92, was called home Sept. 9, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones as she peacefully began her eternal journey.
Lillian was born Dec. 24, 1926 in Eustis to James and Pearl (Thompson) Major. She grew up in Eustis with her three siblings, Merle, Darrell and James. Her early years were spent in Eustis where she was baptized and joined the Evangelical United Brethren (Methodist) Church, and was a member of the Rebekah Order. She graduated from Eustis High School with the class of 1944 and was the last surviving member of the class. Lillian worked as a waitress in Gothenburg and Cozad. In her later years, she worked as a wire assembler for Boeing Aircraft, where she retired.
She met Donald Wayne Parsons of Cozad in 1945 and they wed on Jan. 16, 1946, in a double sibling wedding with her brother James Major and Donald’s sister Ellen Parsons. Lillian and Donald lived in Eustis for 16 years before moving to the Seattle, Washington, area. During those years, they welcomed eight children: Cheryl, Judy, Donald Jr., Robert, Jolene, George, Ted and Tim. Lillian loved being a snow bird, traveling from Nebraska and Washington to Yuma, Arizona, during the winter months for many years. She returned to Gothenburg in 2009, and spent the last 10 years of her life there. Lillian enjoyed playing cards, bingo, puzzles and going to the movies. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren, who always brought a sparkle to her eyes.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 1989; her three brothers,
Merle, Darrel and James; and son-in-law, Allen Kauffman.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl Kauffman of Cozad, Judy (Lloyd) Hicken of Gothenburg, Donald Jr. (Nancy) of Kearney, Robert (Deanna) of Selah, Washington, Jolene Parsons of Kent, Washington, George (Patty) of Milton, Washington, Ted (Carol) of Cathlamet, Washington and Tim (Jodi) of Kearney; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg or donor’s choice.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 18, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
