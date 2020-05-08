Lilly, Helen L.

Helen L. Lilly, 79, of North Platte, passed away May 5, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born Feb. 9, 1941, to Evelyn Mae Wipf and Harold E. Maron in Mitchell, South Dakota. She attended grade school in Sherman, South Dakota, and later graduated from Parkston High School in 1960. Helen's mother passed away in October 1955 from cancer. She and her younger brothers, Larry Maron and Dale Diamond, moved to Parkston to live with their grandparents. Helen married Richard D. Lilly on April 1, 1962, in Gering. They moved to North Platte later that year. To this union three children were born, Terry, Donna and David. She was a devoted mother and wife. She taught Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church. Helen helped at Cody Elementary school in the PTA. She helped her husband, Richard, deliver mail as a rural carrier. For many years she was a creative person with ceramics and made many homemade afghans. She would do anything for anyone when they asked. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who passed away in December 2004; brothers, Dale Diamond and Larry Maron; parents, Evelyn (Wipf) Carlson and Harold Maron; and grandparents, Jennie and Luman Olds. She is survived by her children, Terry (Renee) Lilly of Grand Island, Donna (Jeff) Corbin of Arnold and David Lilly of Hastings; grandchildren, Tiffany Paxton and special friend Jeremy Otzel of North Platte, Ashley and Kyle Boysen of Grand Island and Matthew Corbin of Arnold; two great-grandchildren, Noah Jett Paxton of North Platte and Emmie Rose Boysen of Grand Island; step-grandchildren, Christopher Boroff of Grand Island, Janelle Corbin of Nashville, Tennessee, Jesse and Alyssa Corbin of Arnold and Shawn and Brandi Corbin of Arnold; step-great-grandchildren, Avery, Aubrey, Aden and Axten Corbin of Arnold; half-brothers, Robert (Londa) Maron of Scottsbluff and Richard (Susan) Maron of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Irving Jennings officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
