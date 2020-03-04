Lind, Robyn

Robyn R. Lind, 60, of Kearney, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, as the result from an automobile accident near Toronto, South Dakota. Robyn Rae Robison was born March 9, 1959, in Cozad to Rex Robison Sr. and Norma (Wing) Robison. She grew up in Cozad and graduated from Cozad High School in 1977. She went on to further her education at Kearney State College. Robyn worked as a substitute teacher for Kearney Public Schools for over 25 years. She was well known by all Bearcat fans, and could be found at the admission stand for as many athletic events as her school schedule allowed. She was an ardent fan of every sport, but was an enthusiastic Husker and Washington Capitals fan. Her contagious smile and love for life will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her son, Matt Lind. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura Lind of Hawaii, David (Jill) Lind of South Dakota and Joanna Lind of Kearney; grandchildren, Emma and Kora Lind of South Dakota, and Tristan and Bridget Lind of Kearney; siblings, Rex Robison Jr. of Columbus, Rita Robison of Alexandria, Virginia, Rick (Victoria) Robison of Rochester, Minnesota, and Renay (Kendall) Robison-Scheer of Omaha; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public School Foundation to be used for scholarships. Condolences or personal reflections may be shared at osrfh.com. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Lutheran Church, Kearney. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
First Lutheran Church
3315 Ave G
Kearney, NE 68847
3315 Ave G
Kearney, NE 68847
