Linda A. Kriha, 73, of North Platte passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at Great Plains Health. Linda was born July 1, 1946, to Rhudie and Anna Kriha in Lewellen.
Linda was a hard worker throughout her life. In her retirement, she loved her time volunteering in elementary libraries and classrooms. Linda helped many young children learn to love reading.
In lieu of a formal service, please honor Linda by taking the time to listen to a child read aloud.
Memorials my be sent to the Great Plains Health Care Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
