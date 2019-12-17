Linda Gail Williams, 66, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 14, 2019, at her home.
Linda was born on Sept. 27, 1953, in North Platte, the daughter of Loran D. and Betty E. (Swanson) Remus. She attended grade school at Echo School, and then North Platte High School, where she graduated in 1971. She started her lifelong career at Huebner’s Supply, where she will be deeply missed.
On Nov. 25, 1972, she married Keith L. Williams of North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her father, Loran; stepfather, Walt Norton; father-in-law, Clarence Williams; mother-in-law, Frances (Vicki) Williams; and a brother-in-law, Leland Williams.
Linda is survived by her husband, Keith of North Platte; daughter, Rebecca (Kenneth) Merklin of Gretna; grandson, Dillon Frosh of North Platte; step-granddaughter, Taylor Merklin of Lincoln; mother, Betty Remus of Farnam; sisters, Patricia (Timothy) Baker of Curtis, Pamela (Robert) Clark of Rowlett, Texas, and Janet Remus of Spicer, Minnesota; niece, Melisa (Thomas) Campbell and children, all of Curtis; nephews, Timothy W. and children, and Joseph and children, all of Maywood; many other family members; her cats; many friends and co-workers; and her adopted children and grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.