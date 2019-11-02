Linda Marie Baylie, 65, of North Platte, took her savior’s hand on Oct. 31, 2019, at Great Plains Health while surrounded by her family.
She was born March 27, 1954, to Robert O’Dell and Laura Bell Bending in North Platte. She was her mom’s birthday present as her mom went into labor with her at her own birthday party.
Linda grew up splitting her time between living in North Platte and hospitals in Omaha due to health issues. She eventually graduated from North Platte High School in 1974.
On July 23, 1976, she married David Houchin. To this union one child was born, Laura Ellen. They made their home and raised Laura in North Platte where Linda was a stay-at-home-mom. They separated in 1996.
On Aug. 14, 2000, Linda married the love of her life, Samuel F. Baylie. They celebrated 19 years of marriage this past August. She and her husband spent many years delivering papers for the North Platte Telegraph. After they retired from that she enjoyed fishing, spending time on the semi with Sam and tending her flowers. She rarely met someone in need that she didn’t try to help and loved all God’s creatures.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a baby sister, Roberta; her brother, Eugene; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Linda is survived by her husband, Sam of North Platte; her daughter, Laura (Mikhael) Honeywell; five grandchildren, Shyanne (boyfriend Brandon Rockwell) Honeywell, Johanna Honeywell, Alexander Honeywell, Mikayla Honeywell and Daniel Honeywell; and one great-grandson, Kyle Alexander Honeywell-Rockwell; brother, Ron (Patricia) Bending of Arkansas; nephew, Chris Bending of Montana; and mother-in-law, Gladys Baylie of Cozad.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
