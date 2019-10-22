Linda Sue Daugherty, 70, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at Gothenburg Memorial Hospital with her family at her side.
Linda was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Valentine to John Alvin and Edith (Downing) Van Horn. She grew up in Valentine and graduated from Valentine High School in 1968. Linda was married for a short time and they had a son, David. After he was born Linda became a stay-at-home mom.
On Sept. 29, 1973, Linda was united in marriage to Charles Edward Daugherty in Yankton, South Dakota, and they made their home in Valentine. Linda and Charles had two children, Jeff and Tammy, so Linda continued to be home with the kids, which she loved. Once she became a grandma, Linda enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and watching them play in their different sports.
Linda was a loving, caring person. Her greatest joys were her kids and later being a grandma and great-grandma.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Van Horn; sister, Sharon Van Horn; and brother, Larry Van Horn.
She leaves behind her husband, Charles of North Platte; her children, David Pakieser of Mitchell, South Dakota, Jeff (Teresa) Daugherty of Afton, Wyoming, and Tammy (Justin) Brockmoller of North Platte; grandchildren, Megan, Jade, Jacob, Jarrett, Ty and Benny; great-grandchildren, Faye, Wesley and Zeppelin; her brother, Garry Van Horn of Kearney; and other family.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
