Linderman II, Charles Jacob

Charles Jacob Linderman II, 60, while pursuing his dreams, found his kryptonite in cancer. He departed this earth, surrounded by his family, on June 6, 2020. By day Jake's job was being a yardmaster for the Union Pacific Railroad, protecting those who worked in his yards. But he was proudest of his time spent as mild-mannered dad and pop. Only his family could see the hero emerge when tasks were too big to handle on their own. Jake could fix anything, and he had the desire and drive to right the wrongs of the universe. He was a mentor and friend. Aliases include being a rancher, carpenter and fishing guide. He was the unsung champion of catching the biggest walleye, wipers and catfish. His legacy will live on through his family. Jake Linderman went home where there is green grass and high tides forever. Left to avenge his untimely death is his wife, Becky; and their children, sidekicks and mini-me's, Kristin (Scott, Kilee, Karli, Tucker), Josh (Brittany), Mandy (Grace) and Dru (Casey). A celebration of life is pending the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
