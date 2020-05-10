Lindsey, Allen Lewis

Allen Lewis Lindsey, 80, of North Platte, passed away peacefully at Centennial Park Retirement Village on May 8, 2020. Allen was born to James and Esther (Brown) Stewart in Emporia, Kansas, on Jan. 19, 1940. When he was young, he and his brother, David, were adopted by Amos and Edith Lindsey. Allen grew up in Red Willow County where he graduated from high school in 1958 then attended McCook Junior College. When he was done with college, Allen and a friend went to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Allen learned how to drywall. He loved the work so much he moved to North Platte in 1962 to be a drywaller and then was drafted a year later. On Dec. 28, 1963, Allen married Sandra Jo Wilkinson in North Platte. He served in the U.S. Army until his discharge in 1965 then returned to North Platte and his work. Allen later worked a short time for the Haythorn Ranch in Ogallala and for the Union Pacific Railroad before going to work for Gene's Drywall. In 1976 the Lindsey family moved to Pocatello, Idaho, then Colorado Springs before returning to North Platte in 1996. Allen continued the work he loved and worked for Mitchell's Drywall until retiring. Allen was a member and elder at First Christian Church and commander of American Veterans Post #5. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and rooting for the Huskers. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Esther Stewart; his adoptive parents, Amos and Edith Lindsey; siblings, David Lindsey, Gene, Elaine and Virgil Stewart, Darlene Berry, Pauline Bench and Louise Bryant; and brother-in-law, Elza Berry. Allen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy of North Platte; their son, Tim (Kathleen) Lindsey, of Colorado Springs; grandson, Conor Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Gail Stewart and Carol Lindsey; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Funeral service with military honors will be at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. A private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.