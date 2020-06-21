Lloyd, Gloria Mae

Gloria Mae Lloyd, 82, of North Platte, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2020. Gloria was born to Glenn S. and Zelma (Flock) Dodson in Maywood on Nov. 15, 1937. She grew up in Maywood where she graduated from high school then went on to attend Kearney Teachers College. Following graduation, Gloria started teaching in Hershey and then Maywood Country Schools. On June 6, 1957, Gloria was united in marriage to Billy Joe Lloyd in Riverside, California. They lived in several Nebraska communities including Fremont, McCook and, eventually, North Platte. Gloria worked for Gibson's Pharmacy and Craven's Pharmacy until retiring to care for her husband. Gloria later went to work as a night clerk at the Pawnee Hotel for a short time and then, with an interest in antiques, she worked at Red Roof Antiques for several years. She liked going to estate sales to find treasures for her booth at Red Roof and she liked restoring furniture. She also enjoyed gardening and doing yard work. Gloria especially loved her family and liked taking care of them. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe; grandson, Denny DeCent; and parents, Glenn and Zelma Dodson. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Robert) Nolan, Sheryl (Frank) Davis and Stacey Happle, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Rachael Nolan, Jessica (Shawn) Hruza, Matthew (Lexi) Nolan, Gloria Soto (John Anderson Jr.), Bradley DeCent (Amanda Pearson), Chrystal Bethke, Brandi (Nick) Reynolds and Desirae Bethke; sisters, Marylin (Marvin) Henry of Maywood and Judy (Gene) Catt of McCook; 30great-grandchildren; and many other family. Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
