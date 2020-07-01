Glenda Aurelia Loeffler Glenda Aurelia Loeffler, 90, of Imperial, died June 28, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. MT Thursday, June 2, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Imperial, with Randy Hayes officiating. There will be no visitation. Liewer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

