Stanley R. Loeffler Stanley R. Loeffler, 81, of Grant, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church, Grant, with Pastor Ben Francisco officiating. Services will be streamed live at ziongrant.org for those unable to attend. Burial will be at Grant Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bullock-Long Funeral Home
409 Warren Ave
Grant, NE 69140
409 Warren Ave
Grant, NE 69140
Guaranteed delivery before Stanley's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Funeral
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Zion Lutheran Church of Grant
705 Central Avenue
Grant, NE 69140
705 Central Avenue
Grant, NE 69140
Guaranteed delivery before Stanley's Funeral begins.
