Loel L. “Lufty” Luft, 76, of North Platte, formerly of Grand Island, died Jan. 10, 2020.
Loel was born March 18, 1943, in Grand Island. He was the son of Raymond J. and Mabel L. (Thesenvitz) Luft.
Survivors of his immediate family include his children, Lori (Dr. Greg) Sextro of Grand Island and their children, Tyler, Kyle and Dylan, and Kelli (Joe) Bauer of Overland Park, Kansas, and their children, Alec and Cole; brother, Melra Luft of North Platte; sisters, Nadine Iversen of Grand Island and Delyce Knuth of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at curranfuneralchapel.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Curran Funeral Chapel, Grand Island, with the Rev. Sheri Lodel officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Curran Funeral Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.