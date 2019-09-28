Lolamae Woodgate, 97, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 26, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
She was born May 24, 1922, to Guy and Daisy (Phifer) Mills at Arnold. Lolamae graduated from Arnold High School with the class of ’40.
On July 23, 1949, she was united in marriage with Cecil Woodgate in Denver. They lived in North Platte and Lolamae was employed at McDonald State Bank, worked at North Platte City Transit for over 12 years, sold Tupperware and most recently worked for National Car Rental.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil, in 1979; brothers, Merle and Sylvan Mills; and sister-in-law, Opel Mills.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Robert) Smith of Maxwell and Lori (Randy) Berglund of North Platte; four grandchildren, Bobbie (Allen) Patz, Dani Cumming, Nichelle Nichelson and Cody (Elizabeth) Nichelson; great-grandchildren, Danica, Joree and Tyce Cumming, Ella Patz, Carson Brown, Robbie and Emily Nichelson; nephew, Terry (Denna) Mills of Arnold; and niece, Cheryl (Virgil) Urmacher of Thedford.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.