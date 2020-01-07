SSgt. (Ret.) Lonice Royal Franklin was called to his Heavenly home on Dec. 28, 2019.
Lonice lived a life filled with love and laughter. Lonice was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Victoria, Texas. Lonice was the youngest and only male child to the late Samuel Royal Franklin and Dorthy Charleston Franklin Mumford.
He most recently resided in Stapleton with his loving wife of 24 years, Anne Marie Franklin.
Lonice served 15 years in the United States Air force, followed by 25 years with Union Pacific Railroad.
Lonice was always easily recognized by his boisterous laugh and his ability to start a conversation and stir up joy in any room he entered.
He leaves behind five sisters, Ethel Marie Nelson, Theola Watkins, Veronica Green, Lrma King and Faith Murphy; seven children, Brian Sims, Symone Franklin, Candice Sims, Serelia Ball, Krystal Edwards, Tyler Edwards and Samantha Franklin; and 13 grandchildren; father- and mother-in-law, Roger and Carolyn Lolley; sisters-in-law Rogena and Carrie Lolley; and a host of family and friends.
Lonice has been reunited with his mother, Dorothy Mae Charleston Franklin Mumford and his father, Samuel Royal Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in memory of Lonice Franklin to the Diabetes Association. Donations may be made by phone at 1-800-342-2383, by mail at P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or online at diabetes.org. Please include the following information with your donation: name of person donation is in honor or memory of, name and address of person who we should notify of your gift, name and address of donor and who should be listed on the card.
Services will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Guadalupe District Association Church, San Antonio, Texas. Inurnment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Guadalupe District Association Church.
