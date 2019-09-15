Lorain K. “Red” Bartmess, 78, of Cambridge, formerly of Elwood, passed away Sept. 12, 2019.
She was born July 3, 1941, to Niels and Florence (Essley) Nielsen at Arnold.
Red was raised around Stapleton and graduated from Stapleton High School with the class of ’60. She became a licensed beautician in 1961. She moved to Laramie, Wyoming, to be near family and then later moved to Grant to join a friend at a beauty salon. In 1965, she moved to Wallace to open up her own salon.
On June 11, 1967, she was united in marriage to Eldon Bartmess at Wallace.
She lived in Sutton and Fairfield before moving to Elwood in 1978. She later moved to North Platte before moving to Cambridge to be near her daughter. She enjoyed word puzzles, Uno, dominoes, gardening and old western movies.
Red was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Deane, Darwin and Donzel; sisters, Lenora Moore, Leora Smith and Lynette Baker; and infant siblings, Virginia, Dennis and Dale.
She is survived by her daughter, Shalene (Marion Sughroue) Anderson of Bartley; granddaughter, Kimberly Anderson of Bartley; two brothers, Donald (Esther) Nielsen of Laramie and Darold (Bronte) Nielsen of Kearney; sister-in-law, Barb Bartmess of North Platte; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Patty Ogier and Glee Uehling.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at the Morningview Cemetery, Wallace. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
