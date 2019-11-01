Lorena A. Maire, 81, died Oct. 30, 2019, at Omaha.
Lorena was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Atlanta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by husband, George Maire; parents; brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Garland (Debby) Maire, Paula Cain, Linda (Kevin) Conant; grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler) Reed, Adam Maire, Karri (Danny) Yosten, Natalie Conant, Jenny (Johnny) Hood, Shawnie Cain, Nathan Conant; great-grandchildren, Brylee, Caden, Conner, Macie, Cheyenne, Braxton, Savannah and Hezekiah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel, Omaha. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
