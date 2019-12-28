Loretta M. Randolph, 53, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Loretta was born on Dec. 10, 1966, in Alliance to Everett and Rosalie (Krejci) Adamson. She graduated from Hemingford High School in 1985 and moved to Greeley, Colorado, where she was a pharmacy tech, then to a hospital in the billing department in Sterling, Colorado.
Loretta married Robert Randolph April 6, 2002, in Sterling. The two lived in Sterling where she ran a day care out of her home for a time before going to work for the hospital in Sidney. In 2009, they moved to North Platte where Loretta has been the office manager at Complete Eyecare.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed her family and sports. She loved following her children’s activities and enjoyed miniature golf with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Charlene Gartner; and a brother, Michael Adamson.
Survivors include her husband, Robert of North Platte; daughter, Victoria Randolph of North Platte; son, Michael Randolph of North Platte; siblings, Ellen (Jack) Fester of Hemingford, and Alice (John) Montgomery, Denise (Garry) Bauer, all of Alliance, Harold Adamson of Hemingford, Mariann Harless of North Platte, LaVonne Adamson of Alliance, Edward Adamson of Hemingford.
Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
