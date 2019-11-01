Lorna Mae Hansen, 90, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 15, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte.
Lorna was born April 2, 1929, to Fred and Ethel (Dresslar) Roberts near Brule.
She was the fourth of five children. In her early years, her family moved often, as her father rented various farms and ranches. Lorna graduated from Arthur County High School as valedictorian in 1947.
Lorna was united in marriage to Wesley Ivan Reichenberg on July 11, 1948, at Center Valley Baptist Church. To this union five children were born. They made their home in Arthur and then moved to Ogallala, where Wes was a police officer. He was killed on Aug. 30, 1959. Lorna moved her family back to Arthur County to live next to Wes’ parents, George and Iva Reichenberg.
On Aug. 10, 1963, Lorna married Richard “Dick” Hansen and moved her family to North Platte, where Dick was a brand inspector. He died in 1995 following heart surgery.
Lorna was a teacher for over 40 years. She taught in rural schools in Keith, Hooker and McPherson counties. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1978 from Chadron State College and her media specialist degree in 1983 from Kearney State College. She taught at Hall School from 1966-90, when she retired from full-time teaching but remained as part-time librarian until May 1998. When she taught kindergarten, she raised butterflies in her classroom and continued her love of butterflies all her life.
In 1992-93 she drove a covered wagon for the Oregon Trail Wagon Train based near Chimney Rock with son Monte who was the Wagon Master for the treks. She enjoyed corresponding with the friends she met there.
In her retirement, Lorna also enjoyed stamp collecting, gardening, dancing and visiting her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wesley Reichenberg and Richard Hansen; son, Kurt Reichenberg; sister, Lois Griffiths; brothers, Fred Calvin Roberts Jr. and infant, Richard Roberts; sister-in-law, Emma Jane Roberts and grandson, Scott Lauer.
Lorna is survived by her children, Monte (Susan) Reichenberg of Rozet, Wyoming, Cliff (Ali) Reichenberg of North Platte, Wes Kent (Carol) Reichenberg of Broken Bow, and Donna (Randy) Clouse of Brule; brother, Wayne Roberts of Lake Mills, Iowa; sister-in-law, Vi Roberts; grandchildren, Tammy Reichenberg (Benny) of Scottsbluff; Brian (Susan) Reichenberg of Hopewell, Virginia; Michelle Stanley of Newberg, Ohio; Joy Reichenberg of Rockwell, North Carolina; Rachael (Joe) Pearce of Devil’s Lake, North Dakota; Mesa Reichenberg and Gil Reichenberg of North Platte; Wade (Ruthie) Tinant of Cave Creek, Arizona; Ty Tinant of Valentine; Jeremy (Catherine) Reichenberg of Reno, Nevada; Kent Reichenberg of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Laurie (Peter) Nelson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Justin (Natalie) Hensen of Pleasant Lake, Michigan; Jessica Lauer of Brule; Stephanie (Caleb) Caple of Fort Wainwright Fairbanks, Alaska; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala, with the Revs. Monte and Susan Reichenberg of the First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, Wyoming, officiating. Burial with graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
