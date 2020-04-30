Barbara Lowe-Partain Barbara Lowe-Partain, 62, of North Platte, died April 28, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

