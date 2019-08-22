Lucille J. Hoyt, 93, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 12, 2019, at her home at Arbor Terrace.
She was born on July 31, 1925, in Omaha, as the second of six daughters to Robert Henry Roesky and Minnie Landwehrkamp Roesky. She graduated from Omaha North High School and earned her RN and BSN degree from Immanuel Hospital and the University of Omaha (now the University of Nebraska-Omaha).
She met Dr. Melvin S. Hoyt at Immanuel Hospital and they married in 1950. She assisted him in his medical practice in western Nebraska in Mullen, Palisade, Stratton and Trenton. Dr. Hoyt then practiced in North Platte for a number of years and she left nursing for several years to raise their two children. She concluded her nursing career as a medical-surgical nurse at Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte. Her family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1977 where she continued to live following her husband’s death in 1982. She has resided in Athens for the past 18 years.
She was a devoted member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 50 years. She loved playing bridge, sewing, baking, watching Cornhusker Football, attending University of Georgia Basketball games, working jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.
Memorials are suggested to Lucille J. Hoyt Memorial Fund, c/o P.E.O. Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 or online at peointernational.org
Survivors include her son Rob (Patti) Hoyt of Athens, Georgia; daughter Marcia (Leland) Lantz of Laguna Hills, California; four grandchildren, Sarah Hoyt of Atlanta, Amy Hoyt of Athens, Emilie Lantz and Jonathan Lantz, both of Laguna Hills, California; one great-grandson, Thomas Lantz-Waldron; two sisters, Norma Laird of Riverside, California, and Nadine Rives of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial services will be at at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Leland Lantz, her son-in-law, officiating the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.