Kenneth Allen Lusk Kenneth Allen Lusk, 77, of North Platte, died July 12, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be later this summer. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Dutcher, Kodie Braelynn
-
Fire crews battle blaze at Bailey Yard
-
Sheriff's Office looking for inmate who walked away from work detail
-
Mullen schools says a person who attended the school's prom in North Platte has tested positive for COVID-19
-
North Platte police arrest woman on suspected counterfeiting
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.