Lynne M. Higgins, 60, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at home with her husband, Jim Higgins, at her side.
Lynne was born April 14, 1959, to Charles and Katherine Ritter in Salina, Kansas. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and later attended Kansas State University and Marymount College in Salina.
Lynne began her career in the medical field at St. John’s Hospital in Salina. After the birth of her only child, John, Lynne settled in North Platte in 1990. She worked at Great Plains Medical Center as the Director of Health Information Management and other positions. She later worked for Quadra Med and Nuance Corporation as a project manager. Lynne retired in 2017.
In 2001, Lynne met her future husband, Jim Higgins. They were united in marriage on Dec. 8, 2010.
Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine G. Ritter.
Lynne is survived by her father, Charles A. Ritter; husband, Jim Higgins; sons, John (Stevie) Handlin and Douglas Higgins; daughter, Amy (Matty) Lynch; grandchildren, Declynne Handlin, Quinn Lynch and Matthew Lynch; brothers, Dr. Charles A. (Cheryl) Ritter, Michael P. (Chris) Ritter, and her very special twin sister, Laura (Randy) Reid.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lynne’s name to the Callahan Cancer Center at North Platte Regional Medical Center. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Lynne will be laid to rest beside her mother at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Salina, Kansas. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of funeral arrangements.
