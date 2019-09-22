Mabel Marlene Sawyer, 83, of North Platte, passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 19, 2019.
Marlene was born May 24, 1936, at White to Floyd Arthur and Gladys Augusta (Markee) Roach. The family later moved to North Platte in 1952 and Marlene graduated from North Platte High School in 1954.
On May 29, 1954, Marlene married Clarence Roy “Sonny” Sawyer in North Platte, where they made their home and raised their five children. After the kids were older, Marlene went to work at Memorial Hospital and later Great Plains Regional Medical Center. She worked in Medical Records for over 30 years and retired in 1996.
During their retirement, Marlene and Sonny traveled to Wellton, Arizona, where they had their second home. They loved watching the kids and grandkids play sports and later in life Marlene took up playing golf. She was on a league at Lake Maloney and in Wellton.
Marlene was a life member of the First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and played the piano at church, which she liked to do. Marlene was a devoted wife and mother. She will always be remembered for her fried chicken and her rendition of “Hello Dolly.”
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny; and their son, Randy; her parents, Floyd and Gladys Roach; and brothers, Al, Floyd Jr. and Dale Roach.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Steve) Graupensperger of Albany, Oregon, and Mike (Celine) Sawyer, Scott Sawyer (Laurie James) and Julie Skinner (Marty Beyer), all of North Platte; grandkids, Tony (Annia) Sawyer, Chris Sawyer, Jenna (Byron) Riddle, Nick Sawyer, Allison Sawyer, Alec Sawyer, Scott Sawyer and Lindsey Sawyer; great-grandkids, Calvin Sawyer, Zach Sawyer, Cadence Sawyer, Cohen Sawyer, and Baylor, Mya and Quinn Riddle; sister, Elaine (Larry) Gosnell of North Platte; brother, Lauren Roach of Silver City, New Mexico; and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
