Madeline Ann Rupe, 87, of Hastings, formerly from Eustis, died on Feb. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Hastings.
She was born on March 29, 1932, to Donald James and Reba Fern ( Gugelman ) Nickerson in Farnam. She grew up south of Farnam and attended Rural School 20 in Frontier County. She graduated from Stockville High School in 1949. She then attended Kearney State College for the summer school term which qualified her to teach in a rural school that fall, where she taught for three years.
Madeline was united in marriage to Harvey J. Rupe in Orafino on Aug. 16, 1952. Three children were born to this union: Ed, Cheri and Clint. They moved to Kearney where Madeline worked at the Kearney Hub until Harvey was drafted into the Army. The next two years they lived at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Following Harvey’s service in the Army, they returned to the Orafino community and Harvey farmed and Madeline again taught in a rural school for three years. In 1960, they moved to Eustis. During the following 44 years, Madeline raised her family and worked part or full-time at jobs in Eustis and Cozad. She worked at Eustis Plumbing & Heating, Farmers State Bank, Penney’s, Eustis Medical Clinic and babysitting grandchildren. She ended her working years at their family business, Eustis 66 Service Inc., until her retirement in 1998. In March 2004, they moved to Hastings.
Madeline was a member of the Eustis United Methodist Church. She loved decorating, traveling, crossword puzzles, card club, entertaining reunions, her grandchildren and her working jobs. In Hastings she enjoyed her women’s church group and her Red Hatters Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Joe Nickerson; brother, Eldon Nickerson; sisterin-law, Gwen Oschner of Sutton; and many other relatives and friends.
Survivors include her two sons, James Edward (Teri) Rupe of Eustis and Clint Gene Rupe of Indianola; one daughter, Cheri Lynn Rolfes of Sutton; six grandchildren, Laura (Brandon) Hill, Joni Rupe, Dustin Rupe, Casey Rupe (Natalie), Lyndsay Rupe and Kendra Rolfes (Bambi); three great-grandchildren, Mason and Karsyn Hill and Finley Rupe; sister Donna (Larry) Swanson of McCook; two brothers, Leonard (Joanne) Nickerson of Lincoln, and Rodney (Lori) Nickerson of Omaha; sister-in-law Gwen Nickerson of Sutton; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Eustis United Methodist Church or Eustis Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Eustis United Methodist Church with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell. Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or book signing. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
