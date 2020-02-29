Maginn, Ruth Ann

Ruth Ann ( Heitman) Maginn Oct. 10, 1948-Feb. 28, 2020 Ruth Ann (Heitman) Maginn, 71, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, at Brighton Gardens in Omaha following a long illness. She was born in North Platte on Oct. 10, 1948. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Paul Heitmen; and brother Bob Heitman. She is survived by husband, Paul; sons, Joseph (Stephanie), and Daniel (Jennifer); brother, Ronald (Martha); sisters-in-law, Bobbie Heitman of Minden, and Jean (John) Uelrich; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Maginn; grandchildren, Jovi, Jocelyn and Vincent; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. We want to thank the Brighton Gardens Memory Support Unit Staff and Endless Journey Hospice Care staff for the excellent care provided to Ruth and our family. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to the Religious Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund, Bethlehem House, St. Vincent de Paul Society, or the Alzheimers Association of Nebraska. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the 72nd Street Chapel, with wake service at 7 p.m.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Wake Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Wake Service begins.
Mar 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:15AM
St. Ceclia Cathedral
701 North 40 Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Guaranteed delivery before Ruth's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
