Maline, Lisa

Lila Maline Lila Maline, 98, of North Platte, passed away on June 4, 2020, in North Platte. Lila was born at Orfino, Nebraska to Frank and Ethel (Barrett) Owen on April 6, 1922. When she was in the 5th grade, the Owen family moved to Ingham and Lila attended school in Farnam. She played kitten ball (an early form of softball) and excelled in mathematics; she could compute in her head her entire life. After graduating from Ingham High School in 1940, Lila moved to North Platte and worked for John and Christine Maline, who along with their adult sons, farmed south of town. She helped cook, clean and take care of the household and was treated as family from the very beginning. Lila later became part of the Maline family when she married the oldest son, Lloyd, on May 11, 1941, at the Maline farm. She and Lloyd were married for 59 years and raised nine children. In 1962, they moved into North Platte and purchased a food distribution business. She worked at Modern Market and then worked for Montgomery Ward, retiring after 20 years. Lila was a member of the Berean Church for over 70 years and taught Sunday school, led a women's missionary group, served in the nursery and organized funeral dinners. She enjoyed lifelong friendships, several of who enjoyed a regular Friday afternoon game of Mexican Train Dominos. Lila belonged to the Sunshine Extension Club for over 75 years and volunteered for R.S.V.P. for 35 years. She enjoyed quilting and made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 2001, and son Gustaf in 2014; her parents, Frank and Ethel Owen; two great-granddaughters; a niece and two nephews; along with all her and Lloyd's siblings and their spouses, which include Lois and Marvin Kjar, Gail and Fred Wesch, John Clinton Owen, Ruth and Alvin Nichelson, Janet and Ken Kelley, Leneah Maline, Earl Maline, Chester and Grace Maline, Ivan and Bertha Maline, Inez Maline, Clifford and Charlotte Maline, and Stanley and wives Dee and Doris Maline. Lila is survived by her sons, Allen (Susan) and Carl (Darlene) of North Platte, Bill of Omaha, and Bob (Sherry) of Sutherland; daughters, Mary Ann (Rod) Karre of Westminster, Colorado, Ida Mae Lauer of St. Augustine, Florida, Coleen (Leo) Chingren and Kathy (Charlie) Huebner, of North Platte; daughter-in-law, Sharron Maline of Northglenn, Colorado; as well as 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren and many other family members. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Berean Church. Services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, north of Cozad. Please bring your own chair. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and 1-6 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
