Colton Leo Mallory Colton Leo Mallory of North Platte passed away on April 21, 2020, at Great Plains Health. He was born to Anna Frederick and Cagney Mallory on April 21, 2020. Colton is survived by his parents; grandparents, Howard and Julie Mallory, Vicki Nolda; sister, Ever Mallory; uncles, Chris (Tracy) Frederick, Jake (Honey) Frederick, Grady Frederick, Hogan Mallory; aunt, Brandi (Chris) Sponie; and many cousins, and family members. Colton is preceded in death by grandfathers, Leo Frederick and Steve Nolda. There will be a private family memorial service at Carpenter Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m. Friday, May 1, with the Rev. Robert Deardoff officiating. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at later date. Online condolences can be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge with arrangements.
