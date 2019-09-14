Margaret ‘Peg’ Cullen, 86, of Kearney, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at Brookdale Northridge in Kearney.
She was born on March 18, 1933, in Minneapolis to Richard A. and Geraldine (Ream) Cullen.
She attended Paxton High School and graduated with the class of 1951. She worked for her parents in the Paxton Food Center during her high school years.
She was united in marriage to which one daughter was born. She later moved to North Platte, where she started working for Sixth Street Food Stores for several years and became head checker.
Moving to Lincoln in 1970, Peg was employed with Collection Bureau of Lincoln until 1986. She then moved back to North Platte to care for her mother. She was then employed with Great Plains Regional Medical Center for several years as a credit and collection manager.
She moved back to Lincoln in 2006 to be closer to her sister and family. She was president of Credit Women International in Lincoln, receiving the Credit Woman of the Year award; a member of Eagles Club in North Platte and in Lincoln for 30 years, and helped with Habitat for Humanity. She had an avid love for horses and one of her special events was being alternate queen at the Ogallala Rodeo.
Peg loved her dogs and rescue cats, Cappy and Lucy. She was an avid reader of all types of books, and loved to help people, especially her close friend of several years, Evelyn Rasmussen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Cullen; sisters, Annette (Annie) Thacker and Patricia (Pat) Cox; and aunt, Marie Ream Woodmark.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann (Randy) Campbell of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Eric (Stacy) Parr of Roseland, Keith (Amy) Parr of Campbell, Shelly (Josh) Kile of Minden, Kristen (Jeff) Brouk of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Mandy (Dean) Dowson of Denver; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to the family or funeral home for later designation.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Sieker as celebrant. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is charge of arrangements.
