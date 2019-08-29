Marian I. Christiansen, 91, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at Linden Court.
She was born July 11, 1928, to Otto and Nellie (Welden) Valentine at Minden. Marian attended schools in Minden.
She was united in marriage Jan. 11, 1947, to Clarence “Chris” A. Christiansen at Smith Center, Kansas. They lived in Minden prior to residing in North Platte. Marian sold Avon for 35 years. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school there for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Chester Valentine; three sisters, Bernice Danielson, Mayme Eighmy and Lucille White; and a son-in-law, Scott Murrish.
Marian is survived by a son, John (Deb) Christiansen; two daughters, Jeanne (Dave) Baade and Julie Murrish, all of North Platte; six grandchildren, Jennifer Christiansen, John (April) Baade, Jill (Josh) Thompson, Jacque (Adam) Hotz, Jeremy (Janele) Murrish and Jason (Crista) Murrish; great-grandchildren, Dillon, Cameron and Wyatt Thompson, Emma, Darby and Colby Baade, Rylee Murrish, Allie and Romy Murrish, and Colin and Elise Hotz.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, with Pastor Arnold Flater officiating. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.