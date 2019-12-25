Marian Maxine Rosenblad, 96, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
Marian was born on the family farm in Anita, Iowa, on Aug. 7, 1923, to Johnie Jacob and Alvah Pearl (Beel) Heck. The family moved to Brady when Marian was 13, so she attended school in Gothenburg and graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1941. After high school, Marian worked in North Platte as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital.
On March 17, 1946, Marian married Orvylle Adolphus Rosenblad in North Platte. They lived in North Platte then moved to Sutherland for a while before returning to North Platte. After Orvylle died in 1967 Marian married Harold Lincoln Rosenblad on Jan. 1, 1969, at the First Christian Church in North Platte. She and Harold lived on a farm north of Hershey and he later died in 1983. Marian then had a hog farm for seven years before she sold the farm in 2005 and returned to North Platte where she has lived ever since.
Marian had been a member of First Christian Church in North Platte, Hershey United Methodist Church, and most recently she belonged to Valley Christian Church. Marian liked gardening and had been a member of garden clubs since 1970 and was a past member of Hershey Garden Belles and Spade and Hope Garden Club in North Platte. She was also a very good seamstress who liked to sew things for the kids when they were young and went on to make beautiful formal gowns and specialty items. She even did the most beautiful embroidery and cross-stitching pieces up until she had trouble with her eyesight.
Along with her husbands, Orvylle and Harold, Marian was preceded in death by her daughter, Ellen Arms; parents, Johnie and Alvah Heck; brother, Clyde Heck; sisters-in-law, Lea Heck and Coral Heck Gibson; step-daughter-in-law, Peggy Rosenblad; and great-grandson, Anthoney.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Carol) Rosenblad of North Platte and Kevin Rosenblad of Chillicothe, Illinois; stepson, Dennis Rosenblad (friend, Margaret Jenner) of Yuma, Arizona; brother, Gael Heck of North Platte; grandchildren, Chauncey Rosenblad, Chase Rosenblad, Marshall (Kalli) Rosenblad, Cory (Bobbi) Rosenblad, Brady Rosenblad, Kelly (Steve) Munson and Susan (Bill) Buettner; great-grandchildren, Makenzi, Kambri, Maxton, Jace, Hudson, Michael, Nathanial, Emmalie, Madalyn, Evellen and Margaret; six great great-grandchildren; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Valley Christian Church.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Valley Christian Church. Burial will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.