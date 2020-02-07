Marie A. Gentleman Beebe, 96, of Elkhorn, formerly of North Platte, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Omaha.
Marie was born Aug. 28, 1923, to John and Elizabeth (Schueth) Gentleman in Chapman and grew up in Silver Creek. She graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1941 then attended Boyle’s Business College in Omaha.
Marie was a veteran of WWII. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served in a Naval Intelligence Unit in Washington D.C.. Following her honorable discharge in 1946, she returned to Silver Creek.
On April 9, 1948, Marie married Ward E. Beebe in Denver. They lived in Omaha until 1966, when Ward was transferred to North Platte with the Union Pacific Railroad. Marie had worked at Woodman of the World in Omaha and for the North Platte Telegraph for a short time, but her favorite job was being a wife and mother.
She was a member of the Does, life member of North Platte Old Timers and was in an RV group. After Ward retired, they enjoyed their time in North Platte and traveled to Arizona for the winters. A few years ago, Marie moved to Elkhorn to be closer to her family.
She enjoyed spending time with her sons and daughters-in-law and was a fan of Nebraska football, women’s volleyball and basketball, as well as UNO hockey. She would follow her teams on television and radio and had the chance to attend some hockey games with her sons.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Ward; parents, John and Elizabeth Gentleman; three brothers, Charles (Margaret), James (Kate Knopick), and Edward (Rachel) Gentleman; and daughter-in-law, Lynne Ellen Beebe.
Marie is survived by her sons, Lynn Beebe and Brian (Susan) Beebe of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Naomi Kirkland and Wilma Beebe; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Goodfellows Shoe Fund or Habitat for Humanity, both in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Visitation with family will be at 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Heafey’s West Center Chapel in Omaha and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C& Sycamore. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
