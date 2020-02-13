Marie Isabell Pirnie, 94
of Broken Bow, died Feb. 10, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow, with Marvin Peterson officiating. Burial to follow at the Lone Tree Cemetery, near Weissert. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
