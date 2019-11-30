Marilyn Anderson

Marilyn Anderson

 Courtesy photo

Marilyn Anderson, 70, of Dunning, died Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Steve Anderson of Dunning; sons Corey (Tiffany) Anderson of Monona, Iowa, and Kevin (Jody) Anderson of Dunning; five grandchildren; siblings, Margaret (Harold) Thompson of Alliance, Patty Rae (Darrell) Andersen of Halsey, Johna Eaton of Gretna, and John (Karen) Seeley of Halsey.

Memorials are suggested to the Dunning Cemetery or the Dunning Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Sandhills High School Gymnasium, Dunning, with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be at Dunning Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., with family greeting friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.

Get the top daily Headlines from the North Platte Telegraph

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.