Marilyn Anderson, 70, of Dunning, died Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Steve Anderson of Dunning; sons Corey (Tiffany) Anderson of Monona, Iowa, and Kevin (Jody) Anderson of Dunning; five grandchildren; siblings, Margaret (Harold) Thompson of Alliance, Patty Rae (Darrell) Andersen of Halsey, Johna Eaton of Gretna, and John (Karen) Seeley of Halsey.
Memorials are suggested to the Dunning Cemetery or the Dunning Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Sandhills High School Gymnasium, Dunning, with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be at Dunning Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1-6 p.m., with family greeting friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow.
