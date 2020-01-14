Marilyn M. Holscher, 83, passed away Jan. 12, 2020, in Lincoln at The Knolls.
Marilyn was born June 10, 1936, in Paxton to Robert and Leota (Spurgin) Johnson and grew up on the family farm north of Elsie. She graduated from Elsie High School in 1954. She began college at Kearney State College in 1955 and graduated with her education degree. She taught elementary school from 1956 until retirement in 1995.
On Sept. 19, 1958, Marilyn married Rex Holscher from Imperial. The union would be blessed with four girls, Michelle “Shelly,” Sheri, Sharon “Renee,” and Sharlene.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Rex.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Bruce) Carlson of Lincoln, Sheri Holscher and Renee Holscher, both of Lincoln, and Sharlene Holscher of Arlington, Texas; two granddaughters, Liz Roggasch of Lincoln and Mia Holscher of Arlington; sisters, Roberta (Duane) Russell of Madrid and Joyce Carr of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Bruce (Gerri) Johnson of Highland, Illinois; sister-in-law, Donita (Kent) Pribbeno of Imperial; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be designated for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Grant United Methodist Women. Cards may be sent to Sheri Holscher, 7820 Hacienda Drive, Lincoln, NE 68516. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com, where the services will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Services will at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Grant United Methodist Church with Pastor Lorri Kentner officiating. Burial will be at the Grant Fairview Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
