Marlene A. Chamberlain, 81, of Sutherland, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at Linden Court.
She was born May 8, 1938, to Ray and Hannah (Jacobs) Petersen.
Marlene graduated from Kearney State College with a master’s degree in special education and taught at Sutherland Public Schools until her retirement in 1999.
She loved traveling, crafting, reading and was a member of several book clubs. Marlene was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Altar Society and was a faithful member of the Sacred Heart Church in Sutherland. She loved spending time with her family, especially camping.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, John Chamberlain of Sutherland; sons, Dan (Donna) Chamberlain of Foxfield, Colorado, Randy Chamberlain of Omaha and Steve Chamberlain of North Platte; grandchildren, Courtney (Alex) Dreher, Corbin (Emma) Chamberlain, Caleb Chamberlain and Carek Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Sadie Chamberlain and Wyatt Chamberlain; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Robert Chamberlain of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland, with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, near Sutherland. Christian wake services will be at 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
