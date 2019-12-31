Marlene Joyce Tatman, 84, of North Platte, passed away at Centennial Park Retirement Village on Dec. 29, 2019.
Marlene was born Sept. 18, 1935, to Frank W. and Edna (Thompson) Bedke at Poole, where she grew up. Marlene graduated from Ravenna High School then went on to teach elementary school for a short time before getting married.
On Dec. 27, 1953, Marlene was united in marriage to Terrance Jean “Terry” Tatman in Kearney. The two of them lived in Minden before they moved to Kearney, Cozad and eventually settled in North Platte. Marlene was a stay-at-home mom who raised four children and many friends of their children.
After her older kids were grown, Marlene went to work in the cafeteria at North Platte High School and also worked at Chief Honest Johns for family friends, Marv and Onie Nelson. Once the youngest was out of the house, she worked for McFarland’s Greenhouse seasonally, and as a librarian at Osgood School.
Marlene was a member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed Bible study, camping with friends and family, sewing and making clothes for her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for all the neighborhood kids.
Marlene especially loved gardening and taking care of her kids and Terry, the love of her life. Her favorite movie was “The Notebook” and she would watch it every time it was on. The staff at the nursing home referred to Marlene and Terry as “The Notebook Couple”; they were truly an original American couple who will be missed by many as they are eternally together.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Terry; parents, Frank and Edna Bedke; sisters, Edith Smiejkel, Lois Varley and Phyllis Lux; brothers, Erwin and Robert Bedke; and great-grandson, Jacob.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Glenda) Tatman of Hayden, Idaho, Linda (Lew) Champ of Sterling, Colorado, Steve (Dana) Tatman of Caldwell, Idaho, and Scott (Suzette) Tatman, of North Platte; grandchildren, Boni (Rick) Jackson, Luke (Amber) Tatman, Craig (Hillary) Tatman, Teri Sue (Jared) Hoeksema, Josh (Andrea) Weitzel, Shaye Champ Correll (Geoff), Chelsea (Vincent) Lopez, Mataya Belka, Shayla (Zach) Paulman, Tyler Tatman and Chesney Tatman; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; brother, Merlon “Sam” (Cindy) Bedke of North Platte; brothers-in-law, Larry (Joyce) Tatman of North Platte and Fred (Carol) Tatman of Springdale, Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Sue Tatman of North Platte and Margaret Bedke of Kearney; and many nieces, nephews and other family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.
Cremation was chosen and services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the First Christian Church. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.