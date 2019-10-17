Martha Helgoth, 93, of David City, died Oct. 12, 2019, at Butler County Health Care Center, David City.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Charlene) Helgoth of Omaha, and Carol Mae (Jim) Manning of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Court, St. Mary Catholic Church or Aquinas High School. Online condolences may be shared at chermokfuneralhome.com.
Services were Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church, David City. Burial was at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Chermok Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
