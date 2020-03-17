Martinez, Rose D.

Rose D. Martinez, 91, of Cozad, passed away March 15, 2020, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Rose was born Aug. 4, 1928, in Josselyn, Dawson County, to Primo and Margaret (Duran) Gutierrez. She attended school at District 6 near Lexington and Cozad High School. Rose moved to Denver and worked as a typist at the May Company and as a cashier at the Bonita Cafe before moving back to Lexington. On Dec. 26, 1946, Rose married Gilbert J. Martinez. To this union four children were born, Kelly, Ben, Cynthia and Christine. Rose worked at the Highway Cafe and Dime Store in Lexington. The family moved to Cozad in 1954. Rose worked at the Dixie Inn, taught Spanish at Cozad High School, and later owned her own restaurant, La Hacienda. She was known for her legendary Saturday enchiladas and patrons would line up outside the building for them. Later she worked at South Central. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, VFW, Red Hat Society, Cozad Elks and Cozad DOES. Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and always had piles of fresh tortillas. Friends and strangers were always welcome at her table. She was a nurturing caregiver by nature and poured her love into her family, neighbors and residents she worked with at South Central. She was a railroader's wife and traveled often with her husband. She also enjoyed dancing, reading, needlepoint, gardening, camping and attending her grandchildren's activities. Rose was loving and kind. She will forever be our "Beautiful Rose." Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Ben Martinez; great- grandchildren, Carly Sue and John Raymond Sitorius, Nicolas Neil Freeman and Robert Strickland Jr.; brothers, Ben Gutierrez, Primo Gutierrez Jr., Santos Gutierrez and Marshall Gutierrez. Survivors include her son, Kelly (Victoria) Martinez of LaSalle, Colorado; daughters, Cynthia Strickland of Cozad and Christine (Patrick) Gaudreault of Cozad; sister, Ann Marie Van Alst of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Kim Darling, Callie Brown, Tammy Hawley, Kelly Lawrence Martinez, Bobbette Sanchez, Robert Strickland, Suzzette Sitorius, Joseph Martinez, Meghan Martinez and Derek Devine; and 38 great and great-great grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Private family services will be held Saturday, March 21. Public visitation with family present will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Berryman Funeral Home. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time, please refer to berrymanfuneralhome.com for more information.
