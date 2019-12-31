Marvin Glenn Weber, 89, of Arnold, died Thursday, Dec. 26.
Marvin was born on July 20, 1930, to Harry and Hazel (Zierlein) Weber, near Arnold. He attended country school and graduated from Arnold High School in 1947.
He then served in the Army during the Korean War. Shortly after his discharge, he married Gaylene Garrison. From this marriage they had four children: Vicky, David, Devra and Danny.
Marvin worked at his father’s gas station in Arnold and later owned and operated this business as Weber’s Sinclair Service. He also hauled fuel for Logan County Coop.
Marvin eventually became a full-time rural mail carrier until retirement. Marvin was a member of The Nazarene Church and the American Legion. Marvin’s hobbies included sports and NASCAR, and he faithfully attended the SORC races in Arnold.
In 2011, Marvin was honored as the Christian Heritage Nebraska Father of the Year. He was very proud of this achievement but said he just married a good wife and they raised four “good kids.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Vicky Rookstool, four siblings, and his son-in-law, Jim McElroy. Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Nazarene in Arnold.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gaylene; three of his four children, David (Marlys) of North Platte, Devra (Douglas) Hoover of Burwell, Dan (Lori) of Franklin; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Church of the Nazarene. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at govierbrothers.com.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Church of the Nazarene, Arnold, with Pastor Dynette Oberg officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Arnold Funeral Home.
Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.