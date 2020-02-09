Mary Ann Boman, 92, of Lincoln, died on Feb. 6, 2020.
Mary Ann was born on May 14, 1927, in Wichita, Kansas, to John H. and Mabel E. (Dwinnell) Reighley.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincoln West Optimists Club, Daughters of the King and Nebraska Airstream Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Boman; daughter, Peggy Boman, and twin daughters, Nancy and Judy Boman; sisters, Nancy Greeson and Betty Livingston; and Ruby Howerton.
She is survived by her husband, The Rev. Samuel Boman; daughter, Suzanne Martinez of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Samuel (Tracy) Boman of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation with family greeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O’ St., Lincoln. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A St., Lincoln. Condolences online at roperandsons.com. Roper and Sons is in charge of arrangements.
